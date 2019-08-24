Analysts Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post sales of $5.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.78 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $5.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $20.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.98 million to $21.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.58 million, with estimates ranging from $24.38 million to $46.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 181.52% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million.

SBBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,870. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

