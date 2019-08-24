Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Pool reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,379.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,092.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.20 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.28. 151,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 1-year low of $136.83 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

