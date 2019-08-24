Analysts Expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to ($2.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 273.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million.

MGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,807. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.36. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $13,561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 52.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 245,313 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 295.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,934 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

