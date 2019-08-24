Analysts Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.03. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.82 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSSI. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Michael G. Fogarty bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. bought 20,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. CarVal Investors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

DSSI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 148,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,696. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

