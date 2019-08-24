Analysts Anticipate Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.19. Unit posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Q. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,543.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $86,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unit by 76.6% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unit in the second quarter worth $1,963,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Unit by 10.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Unit by 49.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 63,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unit by 135.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260,576 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $181.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Unit has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

