Analysts Anticipate Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $709.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to report sales of $709.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $722.37 million. Open Text reported sales of $667.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Text.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Text (OTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.