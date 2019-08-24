Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $175.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.89.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $194.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after buying an additional 519,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,719,000 after buying an additional 424,937 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

