Analysts Anticipate Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to Post $1.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Iqvia posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.15. The company had a trading volume of 773,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,307. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

