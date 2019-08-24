Analysts Anticipate CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.48. CDW posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $142,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,374 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,725. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CDW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1,119.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 438,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

