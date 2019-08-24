Amon Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Amon has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $518,886.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01300411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,920,386 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.