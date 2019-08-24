Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.47. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $211.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.94.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.