American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises about 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $25,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.58. 1,579,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.13.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

