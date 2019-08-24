Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
In other Ameren news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AEE traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.33. 1,456,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Ameren has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.24.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
