Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,022,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,015,000 after purchasing an additional 624,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,597,000 after purchasing an additional 518,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,518,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

AEE traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.33. 1,456,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Ameren has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

