Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $179,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,570 shares of company stock worth $29,499,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,749.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,892.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,819.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

