Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.53 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $153.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.16.

Shares of AYX opened at $139.03 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $144.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $828,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $367,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,945,223 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alteryx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

