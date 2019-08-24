Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 625,018 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 127,265.7% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,828,000 after purchasing an additional 407,812 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Shares of GOOG traded down $38.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,151.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,480. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,170.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,156.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

