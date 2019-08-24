Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Up to $130.75

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.50, but opened at $130.75. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $138.07, with a volume of 2,428,792 shares trading hands.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 333.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

