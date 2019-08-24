Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,767,000 after acquiring an additional 247,743 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

AGN traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $158.96. 2,745,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Leerink Swann cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

