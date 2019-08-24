Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.52 and last traded at $123.49, approximately 7,263,114 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 1,656,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.84.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.44.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,567 shares of company stock worth $53,420,869 over the last 90 days. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,703,000 after purchasing an additional 211,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,400,000 after acquiring an additional 665,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

