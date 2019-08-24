Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $399,489.00 and $7,065.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00262582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01314674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00097311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

