AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. AFLAC reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. 4,128,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,296.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,230 shares of company stock worth $4,357,815 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

