Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) versus Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AQXP) Head to Head Survey

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advanz Pharma and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanz Pharma $536.99 million 0.86 $1.47 billion $11.78 0.80 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals $25.00 million 3.79 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

Advanz Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Aquinox Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Advanz Pharma has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -7.37, indicating that its stock price is 837% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advanz Pharma and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanz Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Advanz Pharma and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanz Pharma 322.43% -55.04% -6.80% Aquinox Pharmaceuticals N/A -30.13% -28.08%

Summary

Advanz Pharma beats Aquinox Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanz Pharma

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Macrobid/Macrodantin to treat bladder infections, such as cystitis and urinary tract infections; Tetroxin drug for severe hypothyroid states; Eltroxin, levothyroxine sodium that treats patients with an underactive thyroid gland; and Fucithalmic, a topical gel treatment for patients suffering with a bacterial infection of the surface lining of the front of the eye. The Concordia North America segment provides Donnatalm, which is used as adjunctive therapy for irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran, an anti-seizure drug indicated for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; and Plaquenil and Plaquenil AG to treat rheumatoid arthritis and manage the complications of lupus, as well as suppress acute attacks from certain strains of malaria. This segment also offers photodynamic therapy with Photofrin for the treatment of certain forms of cancer that combines a photosensitizing agent with a specific type of laser that emits an exact wavelength of light and power to target cancer cells. The company sells its products through direct sales and local partnerships. The company was formerly known as Concordia International Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. in November 2018. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers. Its lead product candidate is Rosiptor (Leadership 301), a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. and changed its name to Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2014. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

