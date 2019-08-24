Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 233.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 81,109,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,533,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at $652,373.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,614,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 709,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,092,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock valued at $60,911,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

