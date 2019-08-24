Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,187,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $5.25 on Friday, hitting $282.44. 2,377,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.18 and a 200-day moving average of $278.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

