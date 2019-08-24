AdHive (ADH) Market Cap Hits $387,157.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. AdHive has a market cap of $387,157.00 and $1,203.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One AdHive token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

