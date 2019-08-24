AdEx Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and $562,658.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and HitBTC. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00261228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01306803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00098202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000423 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

