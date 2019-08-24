AceD (ACED) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. AceD has a market capitalization of $29,819.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003270 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

