ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

