Abjcoin Market Cap Hits $66,172.00 (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Abjcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Abjcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,172.00 and $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abjcoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,634.69 or 2.15617642 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024516 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Abjcoin

Abjcoin (ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abjcoin is abjcoin.org

Abjcoin Coin Trading

Abjcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abjcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abjcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abjcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abjcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.