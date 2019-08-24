AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $65.97. 7,180,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,853,942. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

