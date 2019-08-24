$764.60 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post $764.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $762.20 million and the highest is $767.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $660.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Sidoti set a $101.00 price target on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in EnerSys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,536 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in EnerSys by 10.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in EnerSys by 22.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 301,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

