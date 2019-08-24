6,403 Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 101,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68,049 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

In other news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $2,058,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,251.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 8,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $473,620.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,848. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,490. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

