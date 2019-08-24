6,400 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,987,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,208,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,862,000 after acquiring an additional 198,641 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,075,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,341,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,159,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 317,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,343,000 after acquiring an additional 879,547 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,552. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

