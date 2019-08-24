4,145 Shares in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by Signition LP

Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Healthequity by 15.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Healthequity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 9.9% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $243,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler bought 10,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,987,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,451 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthequity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.53. 541,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,756. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Healthequity had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.