$4.84 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce $4.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year sales of $17.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $19.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 183,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.67%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Earnings History and Estimates for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

