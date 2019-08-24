387,620 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 387,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $1,261,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 238,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 715,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.43. 13,643,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,023,876. The company has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

