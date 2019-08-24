$3.94 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post sales of $3.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $2.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $70.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.66 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $95.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.17. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.08% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million.
Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,768. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.55.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 93,030.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 379,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 643.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 364,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 48.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 185,582 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
