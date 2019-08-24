$205.33 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post $205.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.66 million and the highest is $207.00 million. Employers reported sales of $228.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $823.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.30 million to $829.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $821.54 million, with estimates ranging from $801.57 million to $841.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.19 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Employers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

EIG traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $42.48. 101,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74. Employers has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

In related news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $25,026.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at $394,076.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 2,363.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.