$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to post $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.
On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,365. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 28.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.
State Street stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. 2,944,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. State Street has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.