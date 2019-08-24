$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to post $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,365. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 28.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. 2,944,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. State Street has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

