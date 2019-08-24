$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $8.35. 5,091,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,577. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

