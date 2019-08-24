$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

In related news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 120,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 125,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. 1,607,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $111.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

