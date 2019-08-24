$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $29.54. 81,109,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,533,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,614,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,092,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock valued at $60,911,813. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,399,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.