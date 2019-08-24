$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $29.54. 81,109,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,533,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,614,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,092,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock valued at $60,911,813. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,399,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

