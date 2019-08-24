$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

CTAS traded down $8.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.04. 394,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.37 and its 200 day moving average is $225.13. Cintas has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $270.36.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.