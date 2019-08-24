$1.54 EPS Expected for Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Wyndham Destinations reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYND. Nomura raised their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $227,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 5,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,681,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,725,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,747,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,991,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,092,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYND traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,011. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

