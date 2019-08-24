$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $55.92. 9,059,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,846,572. The stock has a market cap of $232.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

