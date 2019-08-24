$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Ally Financial reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Nomura increased their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. 2,545,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,383. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $63,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $706,918. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $49,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

