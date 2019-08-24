$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.89. Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.14 per share, with a total value of $111,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 270,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,083.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 95,924 shares of company stock worth $3,127,204. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Macerich by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Macerich by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Macerich by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Macerich by 3.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,686. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. Macerich has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

