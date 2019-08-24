$0.73 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Ball reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.46.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,833.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $602,811.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,650,027.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,701 shares of company stock worth $10,475,591 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 56.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 663.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.20. 1,319,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. Ball has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $80.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

