$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Tripadvisor posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $39.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 1,485,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,926. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

