$0.53 EPS Expected for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.85%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Herbert purchased 1,000 shares of Avangrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $56,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 214.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 279,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

